Thieves smash window on police van and steal gear in West Lothian

Thieves have smashed the window of a parked police van and stolen property from inside the vehicle in Blackridge.

The incident happened about 9:05pm on Wednesday in the Loubourn area.

Police said the thieves had allegedly smashed a side window of the van and taken two police hats and a high visibility jacket.

A number of youths were reported to have been seen in the area around the time of the incident. Officers are asking for anyone with information.

Sergeant Richard Wilson from Bathgate Police Station said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the stolen items and those responsible for this vandalism and theft.

“I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who knows who is responsible, to contact officers as soon as possible.

“The public are reminded that all police officers carry formal identification on them and if anyone is ever in doubt about an officer’s identity then they can ask to see this or contact us via 101.”