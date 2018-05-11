Third person dies after horror road accident near Linlithgow

A third person has died following Tuesday’s horror road accident near Linlithgow, police have confirmed.

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 20, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene after a silver Mini Cooper was in collision with a white Scania Articulated HGV on the A904 on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Two dead after horror road accident near Linlithgow

A 21-year-old male driver and 22-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital, where the 21-year-old driver has since sadly passed away.

The 22-year-old passenger remains in hospital, where she is currently described as stable.

The collision took place at the junction with the A803, known locally as the Champany Junction, around 3:40pm and road was closed until midnight while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “A third person has now tragically lost their life and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all those involved at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information about the collision can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2413 of 8th May.