This Edinburgh chippy is selling deep fried Christmas puddings

An Edinburgh takeaway has put a Scottish twist on the traditional Christmas pudding - by deep frying it.

Popular East End chip shop, Cafe Piccante, is now advertising the deep fried dessert on a poster in its window.

This isn’t the first time the item has appeared on their menu, though. In 2012, Cafe Piccante claimed to be the first Scottish establishment to ever deep fry a Christmas pudding.

The eatery already serves several similar battered sweet treats, including Snickers, Twix, Bounty, and the classic deep fried Mars Bar.

At other times of the year, Cafe Piccante also serves other seasonal items deep fried, including Creme Eggs over Easter.

While the price of the Christmas pudding is still to be confirmed, the takeaway’s normal offering of deep fried chocolate bars cost £1 each.

Cafe Piccante started serving the deep fried Christmas pudding back in 2012 (Photo: JPIMedia)

Cafe Piccante is well known in Edinburgh as being the ‘disco chippy’, where a regular in-house DJ turns the post-night out takeaway trip into an afterparty.

Customers can also order online and have food delivered to their door, although the deep fried Christmas pudding is not currently available for delivery.