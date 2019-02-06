This is how much it costs to live in Edinburgh compared to 14 other cities Ever thought about making a move somewhere else? This is how much the cost of living would be in 14 other cities around the world, in comparison to Edinburgh. 1. Edinburgh The cost of living index in Edinburgh is 71.60. Source: Numbeo. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Glasgow You would need an average of 3,150 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,800 in Glasgow. Source: Numbeo. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. London You would need an average of 3,210 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 4,700 in London. Source: Numbeo. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Leeds You would need an average of 3,216 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,900 in Leeds. Source: Numbeo. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4