This is how much it costs to live in Edinburgh compared to 14 other cities

The cost of living index in Edinburgh is 71.60. Source: Numbeo.

1. Edinburgh

The cost of living index in Edinburgh is 71.60. Source: Numbeo.
2. Glasgow

You would need an average of 3,150 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,800 in Glasgow. Source: Numbeo.
3. London

You would need an average of 3,210 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 4,700 in London. Source: Numbeo.
4. Leeds

You would need an average of 3,216 in Edinburgh to maintain the same standard of living that you could have with 2,900 in Leeds. Source: Numbeo.
