This is how to get free visits to Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth for a year

Dynamic Earth is one of Edinburgh’s top attractions, combining fun and education.

It’s a firm favourite amongst kids and with so much to see and do, parents might find themselves getting dragged back to Dynamic Earth again and again.

But now you can get a whole year’s worth of visits for the price of just one ticket - here’s how.

The offer

Dynamic Earth has launched a special offer for autumn which means that visitors to the educational centre will be able to bag themselves a year’s worth of free visits.

With so many events throughout the year at Dynamic Earth, this means that you can head back to see what’s going on as many times as you like without paying a penny.

How to claim

If this offer sounds like something you’d like to take advantage of, then claiming it couldn’t be easier.

All you need to do is buy a full price ticket by Sunday 3 November 2019 and you’ll be automatically upgraded to an Annual Explorer Pass.

You can purchase your ticket in the building or online - but if you’re doing so online, you need to make sure your ticket is validated before Sunday 3 November in order to be upgraded.

The passes are for a named user and cannot be transferred to another person, and for individuals only, not groups.

Usually, Annal Explore Passes cost:

- Adult (16+) £29

- Child (4-15 £18

- Concession (student/over 60) £25

But instead, you’ll be able to get the pass for the price of a regular ticket, which costs:

- Adult (16+) £15.95

- Child (4-15) £9.95

- Concession (student/over 65) £13.95

The upgraded Annual Explorer Pass will be valid until October 2020.