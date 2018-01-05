This is the bug that’s affecting all Macs, iPhones and iPads

An issue with an Intel microchip has left many of our Android and Apple devices exposed and could leave allow data to be hacked.

It has been reported that there is a major flaw in computer chips is impacting many products from tech giants with Apple even confirming that almost all of its products are affected by the major Intel bug that was revealed this week.

Picture; AP

The bug has created a loophole that could allow hackers to steal data.

As a result of this flaw, sensitive information could potentially be read with billions of PC’s laptops, phones and tablets affected.

Known as Meltdown and Spectre flaws Apple has reassured customers that “there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time.”

Google stated that its Android phones - which make up more than 80% of the global market - were protected if users had the latest security updates and Microsoft has already released fixes for many of its services.

In order to try and protect devices customers are being encouraged to keep all devices up to date and only download trusted softward.

Those with Android devices are being urged to install updates as soon as they are released.

Intel says it’s working to patch a security vulnerability in its products but says the average computer user won’t experience significant slowdowns as the problem is fixed.

The chipmaker released a statement Wednesday after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel’s stock to fall.

Intel says the problem isn’t limited to its products, despite The Register pinning it on Intel’s chips.

The company says it was planning to disclose the issue next week when fixes will be available.