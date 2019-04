This is what the weather is set to be like over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Edinburgh

Have your say

The Easter bank holiday weekend is quickly approaching - but will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

This is what the weather is set to be like over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The beginning of next week in Edinburgh looks set to be cloudy and dry, with an average daytime temperature of around 9C and a minimum temperature of 5C.

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 15 April to Wednesday 24 April explains that “There is reasonably high confidence in the general trend next week.

Monday looks mostly dry with some sunshine, although temperatures will be below average with a cold east to southeasterly wind.”

As Good Friday approaches, Tuesday to Thursday is generally set to become more changeable, with most areas seeing some rain, but the far north could stay drier and brighter.

Temperatures are expected to rise to average, turning locally rather warm in the south and west of the UK.

‘Mixed with rain and some sun at times’

Easter weekend in Edinburgh looks set to see a mixture of rain and sun, with average temperatures expected for this time of year.

The Met Office said, “Confidence reduces markedly during Easter and the start of the following week.

“However, the weather looks mixed with rain and some sun at times, the rain becoming most likely towards the northwest.

“Temperatures will trend from slightly above average to nearer normal.”