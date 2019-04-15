This is when temperatures will soar in Scotland as high pressure brings warmer weather

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day in most areas.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week today, with temperatures set to soar as high as 18C in some areas as the week progresses.

Today (15 April) is set to be a dry and bright day with some sunny spells. A

According to the Met Office, “Temperatures will be a little up on yesterday especially along the west coast though there will be a strengthening southeast breeze.”

This evening will be mostly dry with clear periods at first before becoming cloudy. It will also be a breezy, frost-free night.

Tuesday (16 April) will be mostly cloudy, with rain edging eastwards to most places during the morning.

Rain will become more persistent for a time, but will ease as the day progresses, with winds becoming lighter.

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday to Friday then says “A ridge of high pressure will bring dry and settled weather with sunny spells and a southeasterly breeze. It will become much warmer than of late.”

Some areas will see temperatures soar to 18C by Friday, remaining high over the weekend before beginning to dip again slightly after next Monday (22 April).

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said: “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”