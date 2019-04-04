This is why Edinburgh’s Brunswick Road was cordoned off by police

Police cordoned off part of the city’s Brunswick Road on Tuesday night - and police have now provided an explanation.

A spokesman for the force said the road was closed off after a car crashed into a parked vehicle, resulting in a large oil spill on the road.

The scene on Brunswick Road on Tuesday.

An occupant of the crashed car was also arrested as there had been an outstanding warrant out for his arrest from Fife.

The police spokesman described it as a “minor collision” and said no one was injured as a result.

Pictures obtained by the Evening News showed a police car and a road block of cones on the road, close to the Allanfield development, at about 7pm on Tuesday evening.

