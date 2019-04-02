This is why emergency services were called to a flat in Muirhouse today

Edinburgh police and the ambulance service were called to an incident in the Muirhouse area of the city today. Here’s why...

A police spokesman said officers received a report of concern for a person in Birnies Court of a man throwing various items from a property to the ground below.

The scene outside the flat at Birnies Court. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Eye-witnesses said that four police cars and an ambulance were at the scene of the incident.

Pictures taken by the Evening News show various items of wooden furniture, a hoover handle and a glass bottle among the debris.

The police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh received a report of concern for a person in the Muirhouse area of the city at around 11.30am on Tuesday 2nd April.

“When officers arrived at an address in Birnies Court, a male was throwing various items from the property, to the ground below.

Some of the debris strewn across the ground. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

“Officers engaged with this individual and the matter was resolved peacefully at around 12.45pm.

“The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for assessment.”

