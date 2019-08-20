This is why you may see and hear military aircraft over Inchcolm Island during September

Military aircraft will be flying over the Firth of Forth in September as part of a training exercise.

The 'medium-sized' military exercise will be taking place between September 1 and September 21 and is organised by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As well as over Inchcolm Island, Leuchars (Airfield), Gin Head (Radar Station) and Red Craig (Glen Clova) will also be used.

Inchcolm sits in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge and is reached by boat from South Queensferry. There are only a few buildings on the island including Inchcolm Abbey which dates back to the 12th century.

Around 20,000 people visit the island every year and weddings are held in the ruins of the abbey. English raiders repeatedly attacked the island during the Wars of Scottish Independence.

Exact details of the nature of the training exercise haven't been released by the MoD.