This map shows which Edinburgh streets will be submerged if sea levels rise

An interactive map highlighting the potentially devastating effects of global warming to the world's coastlines has provided a scary insight into the potential future of Edinburgh.

Developed by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists, the interactive tool known as Surging Seas allows users to input their hometown and observe the impact a rise in temperature could have on sea levels.

At the Paris agreement 194 states and the European Union signed an agreement which would set the long-term goal of keeping temperature rises down to 2C - despite this the rise could still see large parts of Edinburgh submerged by rising sea levels.

According to Climate Central, a 2C rise in temperatures would result in many of Edinburgh's coastal neighbourhoods being submerged.

Large swathes of Granton, the Port of Leith would be affected with major arterial roads Salamander Street, Lindsay Road, Lower Granton Road and Starbank Road all overcome by rising sea levels.

To the west parts of Cramond village would fall victim to sea level rise, as would South Queensferry High Street.

Meanwhile in Musselburgh the majority of the town's high street and Edinburgh Road would be submerged in the event of foretasted sea level rises,

At current rates the world's temperature is set to rise to 3.8C by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker - this would cause even more devastation to X, according to the Surging Seas map.

A 4C rise in temperature would result in a greater rise in sea levels with parts of Leith Links permanently waterlogged and the eastern section of Ferry Road also suffering from the rising sea levels, while Cramond Island would dramatically decrease in size.

'Rigorous research'

According to Climate Central their map "strives to provide accurate, clear and granular information about sea level rise and coastal flood hazards both locally and globally, today and tomorrow.

"Anchored in rigorous primary research, our work distinguishes itself by its user-friendly maps and tools, extensive datasets, and high-quality visual presentation.

"The program dedicates its efforts to helping citizens, communities, businesses, organisations, and governments at every level to understand the consequences of different carbon pathways and to navigate the shifting waters of our warming world."

You can check how your hometown and address would be affected with the Surging Seas map at choices.climatecentral.org

