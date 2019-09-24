Thomas Cook collapse: 'It's going to be very expensive' say stranded Scots

Scottish holidaymakers were among those affected by Thomas Cook’s collapse.

Leona Duff, a solicitor from Glasgow, had booked flights with the tour operator to return from her holiday in Turkey in two weeks’ time with boyfriend Charles.

Passengers wait for news in Cancun airport.

Although other parts of her holiday were booked through other operators, the couple may now not be able to travel if they cannot secure an alternative way of getting home.

READ MORE: Thomas Cook collapse: Scotland rugby fans face uncertainty over Six Nations 2020 away games

She said: “We booked flights going out with another airline, but on the way back it was with Thomas Cook. We are now trying to find an alternative to get back, but it is going to be very expensive as everyone will be trying to do the same.”

READ MORE: UK government faces calls to ‘fast-track’ Thomas Cook collapse inquiry

She added: “Obviously it is a lot worse for all the people who have lost their jobs.”

Some customers who booked holidays through other package holiday operators are also at risk of their holiday being cancelled due to Thomas Cook flights having been used as part of their trip.

Public relations manager Stewart Argo, from Fife, is due to leave with his wife and two children for a trip to Lanzarote in the half-term holidays in October. While he booked through Teletext Holidays, the return leg of his journey is a flight with Thomas Cook.

He said: “If Teletext can’t sort us out with an alternative flight, we may have to cancel the whole thing.

“We can’t get hold of them as the phone lines are busy and the online chat isn’t working, so we don’t know if that will be covered.” He added: “This is our main holiday of the year and the children were really looking forward to it. We had a load of things planned. We had a couple of weeks in a wet caravan in Scotland in the summer and while that had its own challenges, at least we didn’t have to deal with tour operators going bust.”

Glasgow Airport estimates around 2,400 passengers have been hit by the company’s collapse.

One tourist from Helensburgh, Jim Hatton, began taking steps to get critical medical supplies amid fears he would be stuck in Menorca due to the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The 61-year-old suffered a “sleepless” night as he only had heart medication for another couple of days.

He said: “My wife and I have mobility problems and take a lot of meds for pain relief and other conditions.

“We made provision for a couple of days extra but if we had been delayed longer some vital heart medication I take for an arrhythmia would have run out.”