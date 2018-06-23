Thousands march in Scottish Independence rally in Bannockburn

Thousands of campaigners have taken to Bannockburn on the 704th anniversary as part on an independence rally.

The event organised by All Under One Banner, is one of many being held across the country with events also taking part in Dumfries and Glasgow.

Organisers estimated that up to 8,000 people took part in Saturday’s march.

Leaving Stirling at 1:30pm, marchers walked two miles to Bannockburn.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 take part in pro-independence march in Dumfries

Neil Mackay, spokesman for AUOB, said: “We greatly look forward to tomorrow’s massive demonstration for independence at Bannockburn when the modern day clans, the Yes family, will gather at Kings Park and march for Bannockburn Field leaving at 1.30pm sharp.

“This demonstration has profound significance for even though the Bruce and his captains were in command 704 years ago at this most famous Scottish battle, it was nonetheless the ordinary people of Scotland who made the victory for Scotland.

READ MORE: Pro-independence group reveals plan for ‘biggest march yet’ in Edinburgh

“And so the Yes Clans descend on Stirling to once again prove that the people of Scotland demand Independence now and that it is the people who are driving this movement and who will be victorious at the fast approaching Indyref2.

“As the independence movement works from the ground level up, we have witnessed the effects that our street demonstrations have had on the SNP leadership, giving them the courage to stand up to Westminster’s tyranny knowing that back home the people are showing the way and stating loud and clear that the way is now.”

All Under One Banner describes itself as a “pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free” and says it is open to “everyone who desires to live in an independent nation”.