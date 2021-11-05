Martin Blunden, Chief Officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, posted on twitter and said: “Less than 2hrs in to Bonfire Night & 3 attacks so far with 1 of these requiring a visit to hospital.

"Please do not [email protected]_scot firefighters who are only doing their job.

"In fact, why attack any emergency service worker when we are here to protect you from harm?”

Humza Yousaf retweeted the post, and added: “Disgraceful and shameful beyond words. I hope those who engage in such despicable behaviour are caught & punished”.

Yousaf also commended the fire and ambulance services, as well as Police Scotland and the NHS, thanking them “for all you do to keep us safe, particularly tonight”.

Earlier today, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter, and said: “Respect all emergency services personnel - especially tonight - they want to keep people safe”.

