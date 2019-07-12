Three hospitalised after 'fridge and buggy' set alight by vandals in Duddingston stairwell

Three people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a 'fridge' and a 'buggy' were set alight in the stairwell of a Duddingston block of flats.

Fire crews were called to the building in Northfield Grove just before midnight on Wednesday, July 10th, and the flames had already been extinguished upon arrival.

The fire service were called just before midnight on Wednesday. Pic: Google Maps

A fire service spokeswoman said: "There were five casualties. The fire service administered oxygen to three casualties before they were taken to hospital as a precaution. The other two did not require treatment."

It is believed a fridge on the first floor of the building, and a buggy on the top floor, were both set alight by vandals.

Local councillors, John McLellan, said: "Nothing excuses the reckless behaviour of vandals who have put people's lives at risk, but it does underline the need for the Council to speed up the programme of fitting secure entry systems.

"Waste disposal has been a significant issue in the Northfield flats for some time and in fact I, and the other local councillors, have invited the Council's head of waste management to visit Northfield to see the problems for himself."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.