Three taken to hospital after car flips onto roof on M8 near Livingston

Another collision on the M8 last night saw a driver lose control of their vehicle and come off the road. Picture: Road Policing Scotland

Following the crash, which reportedly happened due to bad weather conditions, the three people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle crash at J3 (West Lothian) eastbound near Livingston shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service transported the casualties to hospital as a precaution.

Police Scotland said no one was seriously injured in the accident, but warned other drivers to be careful and to drive safe to the weather conditions.

Road Policing Scotland posted a picture of the crash, stating: "Please remember to drive to the prevailing weather conditions.