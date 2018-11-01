Three to stand trial next year over Magdalene flat murder

THREE people will stand trial next year for the murder of Edinburgh man Stephen Grant.

Stephen Grant, 49, was stabbed to death at an address on Magdalene Drive in July.

Stephen Grant.

READ MORE: Police have named a man who was stabbed to death at Magdalene Drive

READ MORE: Three appear in court over fatal stabbing at Magdalene Drive

Mr Grant was repeatedly struck with knives or similar items, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

Ashleigh Wallace, 27, Patrick Herbert, 37, and Shaun Wallace, 19, have denied killing Mr Grant.

A trial date for the trio has been set for May 2019 in Edinburgh.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital