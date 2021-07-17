Threipmuir Reservoir, Pentland Hills. Pic Ian Georgeson

Police Scotland were alerted to a man in the water on Wednesday at Threipmuir Reservoir near Balerno, on the outskirts of the capital, and a body has now been recovered.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of the man concerned has been told.

Emergency services were initially called to Threipmuir at 5:35pm on Wednesday, after a man in his thirties fell from a dinghy he was sharing with a group of friends.

The response, which included both marine and land units, continued into this weekend.

The reservoir and its car park have now been reopened to the public.

