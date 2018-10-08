Top 10 revealed for Pub of the Year 2018

You’ve voted in your hundreds, and now we can reveal the top 10 pubs in our Pub of the Year 2018.

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history,

service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page back to us on, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is October 26. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Here’s the top 10:

01 Bunch O’roses 79 Restalrig Road South

02 Cafe Habana Ltd 22 Greenside Place

03 Dickens Lounge Bar 88 Dalry Road

04 Harbour Inn 4-6 Fishmarket Square

05 Holyrood 9A 9A Holyrood Road

06 Limelite 15 Jocks Lodge

07 No 1 The Grange 1 Grange Road

08 The Stable Bar 50 Mortonhall Gate

09 Windsor Buffet 45 Elm Row

10 Winston Lounge Bar 20 Kirk Loan