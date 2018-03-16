Topman withdraws shirt which ‘inadvertently mocks Hillsborough disaster’

Retailer Topman has apologised and withdrawn a shirt following criticism by some that it was mocking the Hillsborough disaster.

The red shirt with a large number 96 is being seen by some Liverpool fans as a reference to ‘inadvertently’ mocking Hillsborough and number of victims killed in the 1989 disaster.

Topman apologised “unreservedly” saying it was based on a Bob Marley track and the shirt is no longer on sale online or in stores, the shop said.

Alison McGovern, MP for Wirral South, called for the shirt to be removed from sale, in a tweet saying the shirt was “very unfortunate”.

The shirt provoked anger as written under the white 96 the words “What goes around comes back around”.

The word “Karma” is also written on one sleeve of the shirt.

Twitter users have been quick to point out the similarities between the number of associations with Hillsborough from he red colour, the number 96 and the rose, all of which are associated with remembrance of the victims.

The shop said in a statement: “Topman apologises unreservedly for any offence caused by this T-shirt.

“The design was inspired by a Bob Marley track with the number referring to the year of re-release. The garment has been removed from sale online and in stores.”