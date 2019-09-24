Toppings bookshop will officially open in Edinburgh this weekend

The keenly-anticipated opening date of a huge new bookshop in Edinburgh has been announced.

Toppings, which is housed inside the 4,000 sq/m former RBS site at Blenheim Place, will officially open its doors to the public for the first time on on Sunday, September 29 at 10am.

With rolling library ladders and space for more than 70,000 books, special features will include a large art room with oval shaped bookcases, complimentary tea and coffee for visitors as they browse the shelves, and a children's room with a great view of Calton Hill.

The bookshop will also host novelists, politicians, comedians, chefs and more.

Announcing the opening date on Twitter, owners of the bookshop said: "We're thrilled to announce that we'll be opening on Sunday at 10am!

"Books are still arriving every day and we're unpacking as fast as we can, but with room for over 70,000 titles we've still got a way to go!

"Do pop in to see how we're getting on, and to say hello."

The Grade A listed William Playfair building will add to Topping & Company’s repertoire of bookshops already established in St Andrews as well as Bath and Ely, Cambridgeshire south of the Border.

Speaking to the Evening News earlier this year, director Hugh Topping sais he hoped hopes the much-loved independent bookshop would be open by the middle of August.

Speaking in June, he said: "It's such an exciting time, though, and the reaction on social media has been encouraging and we can not wait to get the doors open and welcome everyone inside.

“We’ve been looking for a suitable building in Edinburgh for a long time because it's a brilliant independently-minded city with a rich literary tradition. It’s full of bookish people doing great things."