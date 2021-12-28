Torduff Reservoir death: Man, 75, dies from heart attack near Edinburgh reservoir on Boxing Day

An elderly hill walker died from a heart attack near a reservoir in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 7:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 7:50 am

Emergency services and a mountain rescue team were called to Torduff Reservoir, near Juniper Green, just after 3pm on December 26, according to reports.

A 75-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest but was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team (TVMRT) was involved in the multi-agency response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A 75-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack near Torduff Reservoir in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

A TVMRT spokesperson said: “Team called out at 15:45 to assist in a multi-agency evacuation of a hill walker who had suffered cardiac arrest.

"Despite best efforts of those involved, the outcome was not what anyone wanted.

"All of us at TVMRT send our condolences to family and friends of the casualty.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Emergency services were called to Torduff Reservoir just after 3pm on December 26, after a 75-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest (Photo: Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team).

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghEmergency services