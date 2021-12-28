Torduff Reservoir death: Man, 75, dies from heart attack near Edinburgh reservoir on Boxing Day
An elderly hill walker died from a heart attack near a reservoir in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.
Emergency services and a mountain rescue team were called to Torduff Reservoir, near Juniper Green, just after 3pm on December 26, according to reports.
A 75-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest but was sadly declared dead at the scene.
Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team (TVMRT) was involved in the multi-agency response.
A TVMRT spokesperson said: “Team called out at 15:45 to assist in a multi-agency evacuation of a hill walker who had suffered cardiac arrest.
"Despite best efforts of those involved, the outcome was not what anyone wanted.
"All of us at TVMRT send our condolences to family and friends of the casualty.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.