Tories snubbed from Edinburgh’s cycle hire launch

Transport for Edinburgh has been forced to apologise to Conservative councillors after an “administrative oversight” saw them “excluded” from the launch of the city’s cycle hire scheme.

The party claims it was snubbed from the official launch, despite first proposing a cycle hire scheme back in 2005.

Councillor Callum Laidlaw, the Conservative director of Transport for Edinburgh, said: “Rather than have a huge row that the council can’t organise a launch properly and managed to exclude its largest political group, we would rather highlight the benefits of the scheme.”

Transport for Edinburgh has apologised to Cllr Laidlaw, who was not invited to the launch.