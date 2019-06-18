10 per cent cycling target 'unlikely to be met', ministers concede

Scotland will fail to achieve 10 per cent of journeys by bike by next year, the Scottish Government today admitted for the first time.

The "vision", set in 2010, has repeatedly been challenged as unreachable because cycling rates have remained around 2 per cent.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today it had been "bold and aspirational".

He said: "Progress to the overall figure has been slow and unlikely to be met by 2020."

However, he said there had been success in some areas, with 9.8 per cent of commuting in Edinburgh by bike.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Jamie Greene described it as the "spectacular failure of a flagship cycling target".

Scottish Labour counterpart Colin Smyth said: "This needs to act as a wake-up call for the Government."

Scottish Greens health spokeswoman Alison Johnstone complained that in making the announcement, "you have announced nothing new" to improve the situation.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie later tweeted: "With depressing predictability, the @scotgov statement today on its failure to deliver on the Cycling Action Plan included no meaningful new action to accelerate progress, and the minister repeatedly refused to say when, if ever, he expects the 10% target to become a reality."