14 pictures show the damage caused by floods as heavy rain batters Edinburgh during thunderstorm

Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled after waterlogged tracks in near the Winchburgh tunnel on Wednesday. The disruption came amid a busy Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and with thousands of music fans heading to Princes Street Gardens to see Florence + The Machine.



This amazing picture of lightning above the Capital was captured by Graeme Halkerston. other Buy a Photo

Flooding at the Newbridge Inn. Picture: Lisa Ferguson jpimedia Buy a Photo

The West Lothian town of Kirkliston was not spared from the downpour. Picture: SWNS 0 Buy a Photo

Flooded tracks near Linlithgow suspended trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Picture; ScotRail other Buy a Photo

View more