A1 closed in both directions following chemical spill near Torness Power Station

Have your say

The A1 is closed in both directions following a chemical spill near Torness Power Station.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say that the A1 was closed between Thorntonloch and Bilsdean and traffic is heavy in both directions.

One commenter on Twitter said that there was an extremely strong smell of chemicals as they passed.

Writing on Twitter, Traffic Socotland said: "#A1 both directions is CLOSED between Thorntonloch and Bilsdean due to a chemical spill. Heavy traffic both ways, please #UseAltRoute @SETrunkRoads nkRoutes @policescotland"

More to follow