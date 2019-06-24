Airbnb launch 'around the world in 80 days' trip for just £4,000 including flights and accommodation

Keen travellers could pack up their bags and head off on an 80-day adventure around the world for just £4,000, as Airbnb launches a new holiday package.

The trip includes travel to 18 countries on six different continents, with flights and accommodation included, as well as some meals.

Inspired by the classic Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days, the 12-week trip starts and ends in London.

The busy itinerary will see travellers take in the likes of eastern Africa, the South Pacific, northern and southern Asia and the Americas along the way.

The trip concludes with a final week in Iceland before returning to London.

Limited places

Priced at £4,042 per person, the cost includes all flights and transportation between destinations, accommodation and select meals throughout, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

However, there are just six available places for the trip, which will kick off on Sunday 1 September and end on Tuesday 19 November.

The itinerary

Those lucky enough to land a space on the coveted trip can look forward to visiting the following destinations along the way:

Week 1

- England, Romania and Uzbekistan

Week 2

- Uzbekistan and Egypt

Week 3

- Jordan and Ethiopia

Week 4

- Ethiopia and Kenya

Week 5

- Kenya, Nepal and Bhutan

Week 6

- Bhutan, Thailand and China

Week 7

- Australia

Week 8

- New Zealand and Japan

Week 9

- Japan and USA

Week 10

- USA and Ecuador

Week 11

- Chile and USA

Week 12

- Iceland and England

How to book

There are only two timeframes available to booking the trip, on the following days:

- Wednesday 26 June - 8.30am China Standard Time

- Monday 1 July - 7pm Central European Summer Time

Booking can be made online via the Airbnb website, with places available on a first come, first serve basis.

The trip, organised by Airbnb, is also supported by the Malala Fund, founded by Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin.

Money paid towards the experience will go to the charity, which helps young girls get free and safe education.