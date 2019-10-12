BBC Scotland presenter hits back after being told to 'speak proper accented English'

A BBC Scotland presenter has defended himself after being told to 'speak proper accented English' on Twitter.

By Scotsman Reporter
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 20:44 pm
Martin Patience hit back on Twitter.

Glaswegian Martin Patience, BBC's Middle East Correspondent, told an irrate Twitter user: "Look pal, in Glasgow I'm considered posh."

He hit back after @Oldblackbeard1 blasted: "Can anyone understand what this reporter is saying as I am struggling. He needs to speak better accented English I think, more middle class if you know what I mean."

Another Twitter user added: "It used to be Queen's English, BBC English and the dialects."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But the BBC reporter was having none of it, replying: "Last time I checked the BBC was created by a man ... drumroll please ... from Glasgow!"

Twitter users defended Martin in their droves.

@brianwilsonjerk wrote: "Martin Patience is a very clear speaker. I am from Scotland and was trying to find out where his accent came from."

@Mark_Leggatt joked: "Better accented English? That could only be achieved if he had been born in Dundee."

Read More

Read More
At least one dead after Hard Rock Hotel collapses in front of horrified onlookers