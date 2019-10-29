Bigger planes announced by Flybe for Edinburgh to London flights from December

Flybe are to introduce jet engine powered aircraft on their busiest Edinburgh route from the start of December.

The airline, which will be rebranded Virgin Connect next year, is to run a 98-seat E190 on the busy Edinburgh to London City route.

The route has been mostly served by Flybe's turboprop plane the De Havilland Canada Dash 8 which seats fewer passengers.

The previous Dash-8 aircraft which flies the Edinburgh to London route

The new aircraft has been introduced as part of Flybe's winter programme which offers 208 flights per week across nine routes, including 24 flights to London City.

Roy Kinnear, Flybe’s chief commercial officer said: “This winter, we are especially delighted to give those customers travelling with us to London City from Edinburgh an enhanced service by adding some jet services on this important business route at peak times.

"Our schedule is built around providing our customers with a wide choice of convenient travel options to the destinations they want.

"These include those that also offer lots of possible connections for onward travel both domestically and, through our many airline partners, to the rest of the world.