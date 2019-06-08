Body pulled from water near Forth Bridge after three-hour search

Have your say

A body has been recovered near to the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry.

Emergency services rushed to the scene close to Hawes Pier, South Queensferry, at around 3.30pm on Friday, 7 June following reports of a person in the water.

A multi-agency recovery was conducted with police, ambulance and coastguard crews all in attendance.

Police confirmed that a body was recovered after a search lasting almost three hours.

It is unclear exactly how long the person was in the water.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The coastguard responded to calls from the ambulance service at around 3.30pm requesting assistance amid reports a person had entered the water in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry.

"A lifeboat from South Queensferry responded along with a number of commercial vessels.

"A coastguard team from South Queensferry also attended. Crews were stood down at around 6.15pm.

"A body was recovered and it is now a matter for the police."

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans on (free) 116123.