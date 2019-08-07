British Airways Edinburgh and Glasgow flights cancelled after computer failure

Passengers on British Airways at four Scottish airports suffered disruption today after a major computer malfunction at the airline.

Two flights were cancelled and 20 of BA’s 23 Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness to and from Heathrow and Gatwick were delayed.

BA passengers reported "total chaos" at airports across the UK.

One passenger took to social media to report the IT failure had crashed the baggage loading system, with planes grounded.

He wrote on Twitter: “We got some news. The system used to load the weight distribution of the plane is down, so pilots are having to do this manually.

“Every BA flight globally is affected.

Passengers reported planes sat on the runway at Edinburgh Airport

“Sitting on the plane in Edinburgh waiting for movement!”

Fellow passengers also reported being stuck on board planes for three hours so far as they waited for information about their take off.

One flight was cancelled at Edinburgh and Glasgow, with nine of 11 flights at Edinburgh delayed along with seven of the eight at Glasgow, all three at Aberdeen and the one flight at Inverness.

Parts of BA's website were also experiencing technical issues, with users receiving a message saying: "ba.com - please try again Sorry, there seems to be a technical problem.

"Please try again in a few minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience."

BA confirmed it was experiencing "systems problems" at London airports which a knock-on impact on other airports.

A British Airways spokesman said: "​We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.

"A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport.

"We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day."