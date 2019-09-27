British Airways flights cancelled out of Edinburgh Airport due to strikes

British Airways flights leaving and arriving into Edinburgh Airport have been cancelled by British Airways despite planned strike action not taking place.

Eight flights in both directions were cancelled by the company due to planned strike action.

However, the strikes, which had been called by the pilots' union BALPA, was called off on Monday.

Passengers booked on the flights should have been contacted ahead of this week by British Airways.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said due to the advance notice of the strikes and the cancellations, there was no disruption to operations at the airport this morning.