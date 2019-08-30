Broken down HGV causes major queues on Edinburgh bypass

Have your say

A broken down heavy goods vehicle has caused major congestion on the Edinburgh bypass.

The HGV broke down in the inside lane westbound on the A720 at Lasswade near the Sheriffhall roundabout about 2.30pm.

The incident was causing traffic to queue as far back as Millerhill.

Traffic Scotland tweeted the vehicle had been cleared as of 3.15pm, but congestion was "still very heavy" around the location.

There were reports of traffic queues east and west of Sheriffhall roundabout as well as on the approach to Eskbank.