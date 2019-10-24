Broken down train blocks line between Musselburgh and Edinburgh
Rail travellers have faced long delays after a broken down train blocked the line between Musselburgh and Edinburgh.
The breakdown happened at the height of the rush hour, meaning delays for hundreds of commuters.
ScotRail posted a Tweet at 8.50am: "Due to a broken down train between #Musselburgh and #Edinburgh the line towards Edinburgh is currently blocked. The driver is talking with our Maintenance Control and we will let you know when we have further updates on this."
An assist unit was being sent to remove the broken down train just before 9.40am after it emerged the fault could not be fixed on site.
And Network Rail Scotland tweeted: "Our teams are on site at Portobello Junction, between Edinburgh Waverley and Musselburgh, where a @ScotRail service has encountered a technical problem. We're going to inspect the overhead power lines in the area as a precautionary measure."
Angry passengers who found themselves on a train which was terminated at Drem complained they should have been told of the problem before leaving North Berwick.
One traveller tweeted: "@ScotRail You knew there was a broken down train at Portobello while the North Berwick to Edinburgh train was still at North Berwick. You told the driver to take us to Drem and are now cancelling us, away from our cars and homes so we are stranded in Drem. Why?"
At 10am National Rail said disruption was expected between Edinburgh and Dunbar until 11.45am.
ScotRail said customers could use their tickets on Lothian Buses for Edinburgh, Musselburgh, Prestonpans and Wallyford and on Borders Buses between Edinburgh and Drem on route 253.
The line re-opened shortly after 10.15am.