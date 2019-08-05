Broughton Road in Edinburgh closed due to 'carriageway subsidence'

Have your say

A major Edinburgh road has been closed this morning due to 'carriageway subsidence'.

Broughton Road, near Canonmills, is currently closed to traffic between East Claremont Street and Logie Green Road - according to the council-run Twitter account Edinburgh Traffic News.

Subsidence is a very specific issue that occurs when the ground collapses or sinks lower.

One Twitter user reportefd that a large pothole had appeared in the road at lunchtime on Sunday, and that cars were struggling to get past it.

The road is expected to remain closed to traffic for a prolonged period of time.

Edinburgh Council have been contacted for more information.

