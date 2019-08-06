Broughton Road will stay closed until Thursday for sink hole repairs

Part of an Edinburgh road will be closed until Thursday for repairs to a sink hole in the road.

A stretch of Broughton Road is closed due to 'subsidence' - where the ground collapses or sinks lower - which was reported at the weekend.

Lenny Thomas, 55, from Sighthill, was travelling home from the Portobello area on Saturday evening when he hit dip in the road.

On Tuesday afternoon Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, posted a message on twitter which read: "Broughton Road repairs continue following carriageway damage reported over the weekend.

"The road will remain closed in both directions between East Claremont Street and Beaverhall Road until Thursday 8th August."

The Evening News reported on Monday how one Edinburgh man drove over the affected area of road at the weekend and said he felt like he had 'ran somebody over.'

Lenny Thomas, from Sighthill, also claimed the collision with the dip in the road has caused damage to his vehicle, including a scraped alloy, damaged suspension springs and an issue under the wheel arch.

The BBC published pictures on Tuesday which showed officials using the full length of a broom handle to work out how deep the hole was.