Bus crashes into house in East Whitburn

A BUS smashed into the front of a house in West Lothian this morning, leading to the closure of a busy road at rush hour,

The driver of the single decker is said to have escaped with minor injuries in the accident in Main Street, East Whitburn.

It happened at 7.40am near the Gothenburg convenience store. It is understood the bus - which has no markings on it - was empty at the time and it is unclear whether anyone was in the house.

Road closures were put in place from the junction at Blaeberry Hill to the A801 junction for the M8. Hens Nest Road was also closed south of the Equestrian Centre.

A police spokesman said: “A single-decker bus collided with a house in Main Street, East Whitburn at 7.40am this morning, The male bus driver sustained minor injuries only. It does not seem anyone else has been involved.”

