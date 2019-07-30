Bus driver charged after roof is torn off double decker by Fauldhouse rail bridge

Have your say

The driver of a bus that had its roof torn off when he attempted to drive it under a low rail bridge is facing motoring charges.

The 51-year-old male driver was the sole occupant of the Lothian Country bus when it struck the bridge at Shotts Road, Fauldhouse at around 11:15am today.

The road was closed for several hours for during a clean -up and launch of an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Following the bus being recovered, the road was re-opened at 2:20pm.

Network Rail engineers meanwhile assessed damage to the bridge.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the driver had been charged in connection with the incident and a report was due to be submitted to the Procuator Fiscal.