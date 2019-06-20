Bus lanes on Queensferry Road would cause major queues - Edinburgh transport bosses

Transport bosses have warned that bus lanes can not be opened up along Queensferry Road as it would lead to even more “significant queues” on the busy route.

The city council’s transport and environment committee heard that “introducing bus lanes along the length of the A90 corridor is not feasible at present” – but that the idea could form part of a range of measures being drawn up to improve traffic flows along the road.

The council is investigating what can be done “to reduce bus journey times and improve reliability” along the A90 corridor.

Green transport spokesperson, Cllr Chas Booth said: “There’s quite a lot of public concern and surprise that there’s not sufficient capacity there to put in a bus lane.

“Simply because it may lead to delays for car traffic surely isn’t a good enough reason not to do it.”

But the council’s roads network service manager, Ewan Kennedy, said introducing bus lanes in isolation would make the situation worse.

He said: “Removing a carriageway on a road carrying that amount of traffic would cause significant queues – we get extensive queuing.

“A bus lane is only good for a bus once it’s in the bus lane. If a car and a bus is sitting in the same traffic jam, you might as well sit in your car.”

He added: “We will get traffic going to other corridors and going through Davidson’s Mains and Cramond. What we are very keen to do is to improve the overall journey from Fife and West Lothian to Edinburgh. It’s about providing good choice to commuters.

“I really do see as part of a bigger picture of measures, bus lanes on the A90 could be a sensible solution in the context of other measures.”

Conservative transport spokesperson, Cllr Nick Cook, agreed that any proposal to introduce bus lanes should be part of a wider improvement.

He said: “We recognised that small issues already cause significant tailbacks on the road. It would be more feasible to look at things in the round.”

Liberal Democrat ward Cllr Kevin Lang, originally tabled the motion for bus lanes to be considered.

He said: “Introducing bus lanes along Queensferry Road was always going to be a challenge. However, just because something is difficult, it doesn’t mean you do nothing. It requires imagination and fresh thinking.

“At present, buses are getting clogged up in the same traffic as private cars. It means there can be no real incentive to switch to public transport. That’s not a sustainable situation, especially with all the new house building taking place in north west Edinburgh.”

The council will also launch a public consultation in the autumn on whether to extend existing bus lanes operating 24/7 across the Capital.

Transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “While I can understand desire to find a quick solution, this has to be part of the wider strategic measures we take to help solve the significant issues that the west of Edinburgh faces, particularly along the A90.

“We are already working on an in-depth approach that looks at the issue from a regional and a local community basis. We understand the scale of the problem for local communities and cannot under-estimate the difficulty in solving these issues – but we are working very hard on the suite of measures.”