Caledonian Sleeper delays all down to manufacturer Caf - Michael Matheson

All the blame for the delayed introduction of Caledonian Sleeper's £150 million fleet was today put on on Spanish manufacturers Caf by transport minister Michael Matheson.

The first of the troubled fleet entered service in April, a year late.

The trains have since suffered a series of problems, culminating in wheels being damaged on the London-Edinburgh/Glasgow service after emergency brakes were triggered.

Mr Matheson told MSPs that initial investigations showed it was caused by the "incorrect setting up of the train control management system".

Several services have been cancelled since the incident at Stafford in the West Midlands early last Wednesday, including to or from Glasgow tonight and tomorrow.

The minister it was anticipated services would return to normal by the end of he week.

He said the new trains were still due to enter services on the remaining routes between Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness to London.