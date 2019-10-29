Caledonian Sleeper passengers delayed hours today by latest faults

Passengers have suffered chronic problems since the new trains were introduced in April

The service to Aberdeen broke down near Arbroath, while locomotive problems also held up the trains to Fort William and Inverness.

The Aberdeen train was running more than three hours late, and the others by more than 90 minutes.

The Edinburgh and Glasgow-bound "Lowlander" train was delayed by a suspected loss of power from overhead lines at Preston.

That also hit the London-bound "Highlander" train from Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness, which had combined in Edinburgh, which reportedly arrived in Euston two-and-a-half hours late.

The problems are the latest of a catalogue to have been suffered by passengers since a new £150 million fleet with double beds and showers were introduced in April.

However, today's faults so not appear to be related to the new carriages, but the locomotives which haul them and infrastructure problems which are the responsibility of Network Rail.

Magnus Conn, operations director for Caledonian Sleeper, which is run by Serco said: “We would like to apologise to guests who were travelling on last night’s services who were involved in the delays that took place across our Highlander and Lowlander routes.

"The two delays at Preston are suspected to have been caused by issues with overhead line power which we’re working with Network Rail to investigate.

"The delay near Montrose was caused by an engine failure.

"The delay on the Inverness and Fort William-bound service was caused by a locomotive issue.