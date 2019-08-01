Caledonian Sleeper train overshoots station and causes major disruption in Edinburgh

Have your say

Major commuter rail disruption was caused today by a Caledonian Sleeper train breaking down after failing to stop at Waverley Station.

The train ran through the station before stopping at Abbeyhill to the east, blocking a junction and halting trains to and from North Berwirk, Dunbar, Tweedbank and London.

The incident delayed or cancelled LNER services and about a dozen ScotRail trains, including services workers heading into the capital on the Borders Railway from Tweedbank.

Rail sources said the Sleeper train had gone through Waverley Station in Edinburgh without stopping before breaking down and blocking the east coast main line.

There were reports of a brake fault, with the driver requesting permission from signal staff to run through the station.

The train is reported to have been later moved back into the station so passengers could alight.

The northbound service from London is believed to have travelled up the west coast main line as scheduled, with the Glasgow portion splitting at Carstairs.

That part of the train was reported to have been held at Glasgow Central pending checks.

A source with knowledge of what happened said: "The train was unable to stop at Waverley and came to a halt at Abbeyhill.

"The line was clear and it was well managed.

"There was no immediate safety risk".

Another source said: "The reaction of the signalling centre upon hearing the emergency radio message and in securing a clear run through a congested Waverley and preventing a collision deserves commendation."

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our services between Edinburgh and North Berwick/Tweedbank were subject to delay and alterations from around 7:30am until around 9:30am.

"Our services have begun to return to normal.

"To keep people moving, we had an agreement in place with selected Borders buses (X95 and X62) and Lothian buses between Edinburgh and Prestonpans.

"For customers in travelling to/from Longniddry, Drem and North Berwick, we arranged replacement buses."

LNER said its Glasgow-Edinburgh-London service was terminated at Edinburgh and others disrupted.

A spokeswoman said: "Some services have started and terminated at Newcastle and others have been diverted via Carlisle.

We are expecting disruption until 12pm, however service are being reinstated now."