A car and cyclist have collided at a roundabout in Edinburgh city centre this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the junction of London Road and Leith Walk at about 4:25pm.

The collision happened at the roundabout where London Road meets Leith Walk. Pic: Google Maps.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are both in attendance.

The police spokeswoman said the cyclist is thought to have only minor injuries.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the councils roads team, has also tweeted about the incident.