Car bursts into flames on M9 west of Edinburgh

Have your say

A car has burst into flames on the M9 a few miles west of Edinburgh.

Two fire appliances have been called to deal with the burning vehicle on the westbound side of the M9, near Philpstoun.

Firefighters have been sent to deal with the vehicle fire. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show flames spouting out of the car bonnet and smoke billowing up above, as the vehicle sits on the hard shoulder.

The car owners have managed to remove lots of luggage from the boot of the car, saving possessions from fire damage.

A fire service spokeswoman said that no one has been hurt as a result of the vehicle fire.