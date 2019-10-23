Car hits traffic light at Edinburgh crossroads then 'accelerates backwards' and drives on wrong side of road
A car struck a traffic light at an Edinburgh crossroads this evening before the driver reversed and drove down the wrong side of the road.
An eye-witness, who was on a passing bus at the time, said the driver of the white car hit the traffic light pole at the junction of Duddingston Park South and Milton Road West at about 5:45pm.
The eye-witness told the Evening News: "I was on the bus and on my phone when I heard a thump and looked up and there was a car in the traffic light.
"I was a bit shocked to see the car then accelerate backwards and then go down the wrong side of the road, quickly.
"I thought that they were speeding away but actually they pulled in and got out of the way.
"The bus driver even got out of his cab to check if the driver was alright. There was already an ambulance there which I think checked up on him too."
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.
Police were unavailable for comment.