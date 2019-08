Have your say

A car has overturned on to its roof in a one-vehicle crash in Midlothian.

Emergency services were called to Wadingburn Road, between Lasswade and Loanhead at 8.30am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed three passengers had been removed from the vehicle.

He said: "There are no obvious injuries but an ambulance has been requested."

The car is blocking the road.

Police have closed the stretch between Mavisbank Grange and Wadingburn Road.