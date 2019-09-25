Car smashes into Stockbridge Costa Coffee shop after two vehicle collision

Have your say

A car was shunted into a Costa Coffee shop in Stockbridge this morning following a two vehicle crash.

The incident happened at the coffee shop in Raeburn Place just after 1am on Wednesday.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show the coffee shop boarded up at the front and a damaged private hire taxi with police tape around it.

A police spokesman said an ambulance attended but there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The spokesman said two cars - a Nissan Juke and Toyota Prius taxi - collided before one of the vehicles thought to be the taxi, was shunted into the glass frontage.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.