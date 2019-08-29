Car with smashed front end abandoned on rail tracks at Brunstane Station

Pictures have emerged of a car that lay abandoned on the railway tracks at Brunstane Station.

The images, which were sent to the Evening News by a witness at the scene, shows the black car on the tracks, with the bonnet smashed.

Pictures have emerged of a car that lay abandoned on the railway tracks at Brunstane Station. PIC: David

Details on how the car arrived its current location is not yet known. However, it is thought to have come down a nearby embankment overnight.

All Borders Railway services are operating as usual but there is thought to be a speed restriction on the suburban line which is used more for freight trains.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Would you like the most important news of the day from Edinburgh and the Lothians delivered straight to your mobile phone? The Edinburgh Evening News is launching a new WhatsApp service for readers, making it easier for you to find the local news that matters to you. Here's how you can sign up for FREE