Charity supplies food to Russian cargo vessel detained in Leith

Crew on board a cargo ship trapped in Leith over unpaid wages and safety issues had to be bailed out by a charity yesterday – after running out of food.

The captain of the Russian cargo vessel, the Alexander Tvardovskiy, issued a plea for help days ago, but their employers have still not responded.

A' sailor from the Alexander Tvardovskiy

Emergency supplies were provided yesterday by the Apostleship of the Sea, a mariners charity. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) detained the ship at the Port in Leith at the end of June, after it found “several deficiencies” with the ship and also said wages had not been paid to crew.

It’s the latest case in the UK in recent years of stranded seafarers not being paid by foreign companies.

A crew of 24 were detained at Aberdeen Harbour for more than a year in 2016 before finally heading home to India.

The new captain on the Russian boat impounded at Leith, Constantin Schegolov, said: “Food is being delivered today. We don’t know when we will be able to leave here. Only a few of us have been paid wages since May.”

Locals from Leith also stepped in and organised a delivery of donations of food.

Former captain Gennadi Kukvinov first asked for food ten days ago. A trade Union Federation has claimed he was sacked for not “toeing the line.”

A spokesperson at the Port of Leith said the men were so desperate for food they had “offered to pay in cash” for a charity donation despite not yet having been paid their wages.

The MCA confirmed earlier this month that the Alexander Tvardovskiy, now registered in the Cook Islands, is missing international safety management and ship security certificates meaning it cannot sail.

A spokesperson said: “We have no confirmed information from the company and we’ve not been asked to complete our inspection to potentially release the vessel.”

In 2012, the Alexander Tvardovskiy, formerly flagged in Russia, collided with another ship in an English port.

The rights of the ship’s crew are protected under an agreement with the Seafarers Department of the International Transport Workers Federation. Inspector Liam Wilson discovered the employer breached legislation over workers pay, by signing contracts on their behalf and not paying them the correct wage. He said: “Six crew are still waiting on their pay going back to June. We are very grateful to the charity and local community for their support but in these cases, it’s the employers responsibility to provide for their crew.”

The company registered as managers of the ship didn’t respond to request for comment.